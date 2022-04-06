ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

USM wins a back and forth battle over Ole Miss

By Joe Cook
WAPT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — In a Top 25 showdown between to in-state programs No.18...

www.wapt.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU bats lead rally in Game 1 win over Mississippi State

LSU entered Friday’s Game 1 against Mississippi State looking to get back on the right track in SEC play after dropping the series to Auburn last week. Usually, Blake Money gets the start on Friday nights, but things have changed, as it was a “Mike Night.” Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound, and, just like he has been the past couple of weeks, he had another incredible start.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Pearl, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pearl, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Pearl, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
WAPT

MHSAA adding 7A class to athletics in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive unanimously approved adding a 7th classification for athletics. 7A will be added in the 2023-2024 season when the new realignment begins. All the classes will be based on enrollment. Top 24 biggest school be in 7A, the next 24 largest will be in 6A and so on.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Usm#Southern Miss#Miss You#The Last Run#American Football#College Football#Sec
Natchez Democrat

Inside Sports: Natchez finishes second in district meet

In this week’s episode of Inside Sports, Natchez hosts the MHSAA 6-5A district track meet with Florence, West Jones and Brookhaven competing. This video features photos and results from the meet as Natchez finished second to Brookhaven.
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy