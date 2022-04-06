USM wins a back and forth battle over Ole Miss

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
Starkville, Miss. — LSU Baseball scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to come back and top Mississippi State, 5-2, Friday night at Dudy Noble Field. The Tigers move to 21-9 overall and 5-5 in conference play. The Bulldogs fall to 4-6 in the SEC and 18-13 overall. LSU returns to Dudy Noble […]
LSU entered Friday’s Game 1 against Mississippi State looking to get back on the right track in SEC play after dropping the series to Auburn last week. Usually, Blake Money gets the start on Friday nights, but things have changed, as it was a “Mike Night.” Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound, and, just like he has been the past couple of weeks, he had another incredible start.
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive unanimously approved adding a 7th classification for athletics. 7A will be added in the 2023-2024 season when the new realignment begins. All the classes will be based on enrollment. Top 24 biggest school be in 7A, the next 24 largest will be in 6A and so on.
In this week’s episode of Inside Sports, Natchez hosts the MHSAA 6-5A district track meet with Florence, West Jones and Brookhaven competing. This video features photos and results from the meet as Natchez finished second to Brookhaven.
