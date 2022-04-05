Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Cementing COVID-19 Sick Leave Protections for Vaccinated School Staff

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO