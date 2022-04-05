ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Cementing COVID-19 Sick Leave Protections for Vaccinated School Staff

By MyRadioLink
1043theparty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Cementing COVID-19 Sick Leave Protections for Vaccinated School Staff. SPRINGFIELD – Joined by stakeholders, advocates and lawmakers, Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 1167, a measure that will keep students and teachers safe in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated school employees for taking COVID-required leave for themselves...

1043theparty.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Gov. Newsom signs legislation to overturn UC Berkeley enrollment cap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Following the California Legislature's unanimous vote on Monday to overturn a recent court ruling that would have forced one of the nation’s most prestigious universities to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed the bill into law. Senate...
BERKELEY, CA
Chicago Tribune

Facing criticism over rising crime, Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposes $20M for witness protection program that’s never been funded

Facing mounting criticism from Republicans over a rise in violent crime, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed spending $20 million on a long-neglected witness protection program for people whose lives are put in danger by helping law enforcement. The program was created under a nearly decade-old state law that requires law enforcement to pay for moving and relocation expenses for ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Education
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Covid#Administrative Leave#Sick Leave#House Bill 1167#State
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 in Chicago; vaccines available at several CPS schools Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Allison Arwady Tuesday morning for an update on the covid-19 situation in Chicago.With all the numbers going down, from cases to hospitalizations to the positivity rate, COVID is at the lowest levels we've seen in months.If you still need a vaccine, you can get one Tuesday during vaccine clinics at several Chicago Public Schools.Eleven schools are hosting clinics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Drummond, Libby, Mayer, Perez and Whitney.Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status.About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the mayor change vaccine-related requirements for city workers.This is happening the same week that city employees who are not in compliance with the vaccination mandate are supposed to start going on no-pay status. But that deadline is again a bit fuzzy.  
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs plan to use $2.7 billion in federal relief to reduce unemployment fund debt

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed a measure to use about one-third of the state’s federal coronavirus relief money to pay off more than half of a $4.5 billion debt in the state’s pandemic-depleted unemployment insurance fund. A plan to erase the remaining deficit is still being negotiated. The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 39-16 along party lines Thursday to approve the plan to ...
CHICAGO, IL
WTHI

Governor Eric Holcomb signs legislation into law that aims to protect children

INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed legislation into law aiming to protect Hoosier children. House Enrolled Act 1313, which was signed into law by Gov. Holcomb on March 10, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The legislation requires healthcare providers to offer universal lead testing for children at 12 and 24 months of age. Previously, only children with Medicaid coverage were required to be tested at those intervals.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy