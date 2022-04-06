ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County burglary: Suspected members of South American theft group confronted by homeowner

A Ventura County man who encountered two burglars inside his Oak Park home took matters into his own hands, striking one of them and detaining the other until authorities arrived.

On April 1, the resident returned home and found a car parked out front with a driver inside. After entering his home, he encountered one burglar who he struck before they ran outside to the waiting vehicle.

A second burglar, identified as Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, was detained by the resident until sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested him. The vehicle with the driver and other burglar remains outstanding.

'Crime tourism' bringing burglary crews from South America to affluent California communities

Residents in one SoCal neighborhood say they're well aware of the South American burglary crews that have been targeting their community and the surrounding areas.

Aranguiz, of Chile, is a suspected member of a South American Theft Group. Investigators say they're part of a recent wave of "crime tourism" in which thieves come from South America to burglarize homes in California. Four men were arrested just last month for a similar crime in Camarillo.

Aranguiz is now facing felony charges of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and remains held on $150,000 bail.

3xxx
3d ago

to the homeowner; Great job. Maybe you knocked some sense into him or at least he will never forget it anyway. The police should be on the lookout for this kind of thing. And you should be able to feel safe in your own home. not anymore

Donald
3d ago

Deal with the criminals quickly. Put them away quickly and for a very long time. Put them on a chain gang so that they 'earn' their existence/life. Prison here or in their country.

Jeff Glass
3d ago

Let's Welcome these South Americans with a little good ol American Justice and throw them all Lead Parties! I'm definitely in!

