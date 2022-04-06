Current HELOC Rates: April 6, 2022—HELOC Rates Remain Low

More than 1.2 million subscription payments have been stopped since summer 2021, according to a major bank’s analysis of customers’ behaviour.Lloyds Bank looked at people using the Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps to manage subscription payments between June 2021 and March 2022.Popular TV, film and music streaming services made up nearly half (47.1%) of regular payments cancelled, with households taking further stock of their discretionary spending as the cost of living climbs.Regular payments for weight management clubs and gym memberships made up 7.6% of contracts ditched.Monday is the busiest day for subscription management, the research found, with...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO