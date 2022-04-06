ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans News: April 6, 2022

By Jeremy_Brener
Battle Red Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet to know Houston Texans DB Isaac Yiadom. (HoustonTexans.com) Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: Texans Want 2nd-Round Pick - Source (Sports Illustrated) Here Is Texans’ Reported Asking Price For Potential Brandin Cooks...

The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Are Chatting with a Speed Demon

While Minnesota Vikings draft speculation is ripe with who will the team take at #12, the organization is also doing homework on lower-round value picks. On Tuesday, Aaron Wilson from Pro Football Network reported Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes was meeting with the Vikings, along with the 49ers, Chargers, Raiders, and Seahawks. Barnes previously chatted with the Saints, too.
NFL
NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be pleased with Chiefs latest free agency signing

The AFC West has loaded up this offseason. The Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders all seem to have closed the gap between them and the Kansas City Chiefs. The division might have the best set of quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen within a single division. But a great quarterback is only as good as his defense, and particularly run defense. On Tuesday, the Chiefs looked to shore that up a bit.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s true feelings on signing with new NFL team

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

