Ansonia, CT

Man, 20, dies in drug-related shooting in Ansonia, police say

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in broad daylight Tuesday during what Ansonia police describe as a drug deal.

The lunchtime shooting happened on Hubbell Avenue, police said — although the 911 call came from a Honda pulled over some distance away on Main Street. The driver called police about 12:50 p.m. to say his friend had been shot.

Officers arrived and provided medical care for the wounded passenger until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Officers learned that the shooting happened on Hubbell Avenue near Sixth Street, and they found a shell casing to prove it, according to police.

“It was also learned that the shooting happened during an attempted drug purchase where the suspect fired into the Honda striking the victim,” police said in a news release. “The Honda then fled the scene before stopping on Main Street,” where the driver called 911.

Anyone with information about the homicide or what led up to it is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymously at Tip411 at: tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553 .

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

