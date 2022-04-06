ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Native to Play D-I Hockey for Army-West Point

By Jay Caldwell
 2 days ago
St. Cloud native Jon Bell has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Army-West Point in Atlantic Hockey. Bell has been playing for Minnesota Magicians...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

