Firefighter/EMT (Basic or Paramedic) Essential Duties Included but not limited to: Performs firefighting activities including driving fire apparatus, operating pumps and related equipment, laying hose and performing fire suppression tasks. Performs emergency first aid and other emergency aid tasks. Participates in regular training, drills, and classes related to all aspects of emergency response and mitigation. Participates in all aspects of fire prevention and inspections. Maintains fire equipment, apparatus, and facilities. Work includes significant public contact, including presenting public education programs in the community. Performs other duties as assigned.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO