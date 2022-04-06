ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports shorts: Flames shut out West on the diamond

By News-Sentinel staff
 2 days ago

Andrew Wright threw a complete-game shutout as Lodi’s baseball team beat West 7-0 on Tuesday at Zupo Field.

Wright finished with 14 strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Meanwhile, Lodi racked up most of its score in a six-run third inning.

“We had six hits in that inning and a couple of walks,” said Lodi coach Hobie Schultz. “It took us a couple of innings to get going.”

At the plate, Nathan Sherbondy led the attack with a double and two singles. The Flames also had a single each from Dylan Bartlett, Dominic Brassesco, Donavan Thorpe, Dominic Godi, Wright, Auston Schmierer and Brayden Stout.

Lodi (8-5 overall, 2-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will finish its series against West with a Thursday game in Tracy and a home game Friday at 6 p.m. at Zupo Field.

SOFTBALL

Varsity

Lincoln 1, Lodi 0

The Flames dropped to 0-3 in the TCAL (4-11 overall) with Monday’s loss, which saw Lodi held scoreless with three hits.

Tracy 10, Tokay 5

The Bulldogs blew open a close game in the last two innings to keep Tokay (4-7) winless in TCAL play at 0-3.

Chloe Alaniz and Emma Misasi both went 3-for-3, with doubles from Alaniz, Sierra Miranda and Rachel Shannon, who went 2-for-4.

Lodi and Tokay will face each other today at 5 p.m. at Arnaiz Softball Complex in Morada.

Junior varsity

Lodi 6, Lincoln 0

Ashlyn Jubrey struck out 16 batters in Monday’s victory, and went 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. Eliza Litton also went 3-for-4, gathering three RBIs on a bases-loaded triple, Arcee Gill was 3-for-4, and Brooke Brereton was 2-for-4 as the Flames’ JV squad improved to 12-0.

