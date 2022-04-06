ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

$525 million secured for opioid recovery programs to benefit Massachusetts communities including greater New Bedford

By Michael Silvia
Cover picture for the articleFollowing her office’s announcement of a $26 billion resolution with the nation’s largest drug distributors, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids, Attorney General Maura Healey today joined with mayors, municipal and health care leaders from across the state, and families harmed by the opioid...

