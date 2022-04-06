ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Minnesota Police Officer Shot; Suspected Gunman Dead

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A shooting in a Twin Cities suburb Tuesday left a suspect dead and a police officer in the hospital. The Roseville Police Dept. is reporting the deadly incident began around 7:30 pm when...

CBS Minnesota

Gunman Dead After Firing 100+ Shots In Roseville; One Officer Shot In Face

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the face in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is dead after he allegedly fired roughly 100 rounds in the span of an hour. Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at homes. When officers arrived, they “immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds,” according to Roseville Chief Erika Scheider. The suspect moved around a wooded area in the residential neighborhood, and during the altercation, a Roseville officer was struck in...
