In the years right after 9/11, there was sympathy for even the largest companies hit by the financial impact of the attack on the World Trade Center. American businesses lost over 11 billion dollars during the disruption of the economy. Airlines, banks and brokerage houses became household names. Patriotism was often a trip to the highstreet to throw some much needed money into the names on the Wall Street tickers. It was a good thing to spend through an attack on a way of living. You will not find that kind of corporate compassion today.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO