Wellbeing Wednesdays Podcast: Let’s Meditate on This
Courtney goes over the basic types of meditation and also discusses some of the health benefits associated with the practice. For more information on meditation, visit: https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/types-of-meditation#What-meditation-is-all-about. Transcription:. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director of WellWVU here at West...www.thedaonline.com
Comments / 0