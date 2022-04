Do you enjoy Italian dishes? If yes, here are our top picks for the best Italian restaurants to visit while in Durham. If you enjoy Italian food served in a family-style, you need to visit Maggiano's Little Italy. Here, you will enjoy classic Italian dishes like Fettucine alfredo, Margherita Flatbread, stuffed mushrooms, and steamed mussels. At Maggiano's, you can get the perfect intimate dining experience or a banquet to host a party.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO