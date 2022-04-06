ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Associated Colleges of Illinois Announces 70th Anniversary Celebration at the University Club of Chicago

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) will mark its 70th year of service to Illinois colleges and universities, and their students, in a special fundraising event in Chicago April 22. ACI’s 70th Anniversary Celebration (https://acifund.org/2022-celebration/), to be held at the University Club of Chicago,...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford students “match” to their new homes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students rip open envelopes that revealed where they will be spending the next few years of their lives in residency. 55 students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford are among the future doctors. One of the universities student’s Rachel Miller just got matched and she is beyond thrilled, “I’m going to wash U or Washington University in St. Louis it is one of the top neurology programs in the nation so it’s kind of amazing!” Miller calls Rockford home but will pack her bags for Missouri to pursue her dreams of being a neurologist.
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Northwestern wins 29 awards at 2022 Illinois College Press Association convention

The Daily Northwestern took home 29 awards at the Illinois College Press Association convention held over the weekend. At the organization’s annual conference, held Friday and Saturday in Chicago, The Daily won 13 first place awards, 13 second place awards and 3 honorable mentions. The contest period spanned fall 2020 to fall 2021. Marissa Martinez (Medill ’21) was editor in chief in fall 2020, Medill senior Sneha Dey was editor in winter and spring 2021 and Medill senior Isabelle Sarraf led the paper in fall 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Massachusetts State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“We can stop sinking”: Legislators celebrate anniversary of Illinois’ break-up with payday lending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers celebrated the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act (PLPA) on Wednesday.  The PLPA sets a legal maximum interest rate for consumer loans at 36%. The bill, which was part of the Legislative Black Caucus’ Economic Equity agenda, passed both chambers in January 2021. Governor Pritzker […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy