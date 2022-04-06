ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Forest, IL

Garden Guru: Explore ways to expose kids to gardening

By Amy Williams
theleadernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy youngest child has shown interest in planting flowers. We are new to gardening and are looking for something that is easy, attractive and won't break the bank. Any suggestions?. Sincerely,. Flower Child. Dear Flower Child,. Two of my favorite things in a garden are flowers and children. Watching...

www.theleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Oak Forest, IL
City
Birds, IL
Oak Forest, IL
Lifestyle
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Flower Petals#State Fair Mix#Peppermint Stick
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
Gin Lee

Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors all year long sure takes the guesswork out of when it's safe to plant everything outside. Due to the weather in our area within the past few years, I plant and grow all of my vegetables and even fruit inside. The weather has been crazy where we live. We are going into April, but the temperature is still getting down in the lower 30s. Plus, it keeps storming.
LEE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy