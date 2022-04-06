ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Le Tissier leaves Southampton role after social media post

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton great Matt Le Tissier left his ambassadorial role at the Premier League club on Wednesday following criticism of his post on social media which apparently supported a conspiracy theory that the media lied about the killings of civilians in Ukraine.

“My views are my own and always have been,” Le Tissier wrote on Twitter, “and it’s important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.”

Le Tissier, a former England international and the scorer of some of the Premier League’s greatest goals, retweeted a post suggesting the media had lied about matters such as weapons of mass destruction and the coronavirus. The post also said “but honestly they are telling the truth about Bucha!” — referring to the town on the outskirts of Kyiv from where images have emerged of civilians apparently killed by Russian forces.

Le Tissier captioned the retweet with the word “This,” adding a finger-pointing emoji.

He has since deleted his post and sought to clarify his position by saying “the point was about the media manipulation.”

“I will always remain a fan and supporter of everything Saints,” Le Tissier said. “I can, however, see that due to recent events it’s important to separate the work I believe in from my relationship with the club I have supported and played for most of my life.”

In another post on Wednesday, Le Tissier said he wanted to make it clear he does “not advocate war in any way shape or form.”

Le Tissier played 540 times for Southampton and scored 209 goals.

Southampton has not commented on the matter.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Le Tissier
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds teenager admits extreme right-wing social media posts

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to terrorism offences after a member of the public reported his extreme right-wing posts on social media. The teenager, from Leeds, was arrested in May 2021 and was later charged with disseminating a terrorist publication and possessing terrorist material. He was sentenced at Leeds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Champions League predictions: Peter Schmeichel says NEITHER of Man City and Liverpool will even make the final, as Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards back their former clubs to win an all-English showpiece as they lay out their 'brackets'

Jamie Carragher was left stunned on Tuesday night when Peter Schmeichel boldly predicted neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will make this season's Champions League final. The two English clubs look set to go toe-to-toe for the remaining three trophies this season with a mouth-watering Premier League title showdown on Sunday, an FA Cup semi-final next weekend and the possibility of a Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Media Manipulation#England#Ap#The Premier League#Russian
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s hard to remember a worse two-match blip than our last two results, back-to-back — — and it’s left many bewildered, including the head coach. We probably have to go back to 2018, and the latter half of the already collapsing Conte era, with the 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth followed up by a 4-1 reverse at Watford (“The Bakayoko Game”) in early February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Marsch focused on continuing to lift Leeds, not the Premier League table

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch insists he will not be dwelling on the Premier League table as his side resume their relegation battle.The Whites take on second-bottom Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in another crucial top-flight clash which carries extra significance after Burnley’s win against Everton on Wednesday night.Marsch said: “The reality is we’re still in a relegation battle. We know that. We’re not foolish or naive to that.“But watching the table doesn’t do anything to impact our work process. The best thing for us is to control ourselves and not stress about what the external situation is and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Jess Breach to return against Wales

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Jess Breach will make her first England appearance since May 2021 when the Red...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy