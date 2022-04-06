ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo - Unbound - Review

By Chloe
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo Master Chief and Kwan's intergalactic road trip didn't go on for quite as long as I was expecting. There are some interesting themes forming around the concept of trust. The other Spartans trust Master Chief has a plan, Soren begs him to trust him over Halsey in both the past...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Halo TV review: Needs more Halo

There are abnormalities in the bio-interfaces and anomalies in the neurolace metrics. The xenotechnology expert finds herself in a departmental turf war with a scientific advisor and seeks support from the head honcho at Naval Intelligence. Mysterious aliens assemble to make a mysterious plan; later, they re-assemble to continue making their mysterious plan. I don't know what I expected from Halo, premiering March 24 on Paramount+, but this drama comes on strong with ambient techno-babble and bureaucratic realism. It's as thrilling as a meeting.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Halo Review Roundup

The embargo for Halo on Paramount+ has been lifted, just over a week before the series is set to premiere. Naturally, diehard fans of the Xbox series are curious to find out what reviewers thought of the show's first two episodes, and it seems that reception is somewhere between positive and mixed. From what most reviewers are saying, it seems that these first episodes are mostly setup for the rest of the series, making it difficult to get a feel for how things will play out over the course of the next seven episodes. Some reviewers seem excited to see where things will go from here, while others are less interested in sticking with the series.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

‘Halo’ second trailer released amidst positive early reviews

We’re a little over a week away from the March 24 debut of Halo of Paramount+. On Monday at South by Southwest, the first two episodes had their world premiere. Cheryl of Eddy of io9 pretty much nailed the early critical response by describing reviewers as surprised by how much they enjoyed it. No one’s ready to hand out Emmys or anything like that, but it’s still a good sign for folks who were afraid of yet another failed live action adaptation of a beloved video game franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
spoilertv.com

The Baby - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Episode Press Releases

The HBO original eight-episode limited series THE BABY, from creators Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, debuts on SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A horror comedy co-production with SKY, and produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures, THE BABY presents a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
CinemaBlend

Halo Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Paramount+’s Video Game Adaptation

Fans of the video game series Halo are most certainly looking forward to seeing how the upcoming Paramount+ adaptation honors the sci-fi franchise. Ahead of its March 24 premiere, the first two episodes debuted at SXSW Film Festival, and the reviews are in to shed some light on the series that will feature an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.
VIDEO GAMES
spoilertv.com

Mr. Mayor - Episode 2.06 - Venus On The Moon - Press Release

04/19/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Neil is forced to burst Orly’s bubble about her “perfect mother.” Arpi uses the office’s high school interns to help get a bill passed. A freshly rejected Mikaela tries to prove that she has plenty of time in her life for things besides work.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Episode#Video Game#Halo Unbound Review#Spartans#Unsc
spoilertv.com

Billions - Episode 6.12 -...

The discovery of Prince’s true plan pushes Chuck to undertake his most dangerous gambit yet, one final all-in gamble that will see the loser sent to prison. Season finale.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5....

When Conrad confronts a pharmacy owner about fraudulent prescriptions being filled under his name, the situation takes a dangerous turn. Then, the ER is sent into chaos when a street racing accident results in multiple severe injuries. Meanwhile, Raptor faces a devastating reality when his mother’s condition worsens.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Islands - 1960s Hawaiian Crime Drama In Development At Peacock

Peacock is developing a 1960s crime saga set in Hawaii from The Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and The Walking Dead and Minari star Steven Yeun. The Islands, inspired by true events, is a story about American Imperialism, the fall of a kingdom,...
HAWAII STATE
spoilertv.com

Killing Eve - Spin-off In Development at BBC America and AMC

A Killing Eve spin-off looking into the early life of MI6 spymaster Carolyn Mertens is in the works at BBC America and AMC Networks. Ahead of Killing Eve’s finale episode this coming Sunday, Deadline understands producer Sid Gentle Films is in early stage development on the spin-off, though it hasn’t got a greenlight yet. No timetable on delivery was given.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
spoilertv.com

Black-Ish - Episode 8.12 - If A Black Man Cries In The Woods... - Press Release

“If a Black Man Cries in the Woods…” – Pops, Dre and Junior go on a “man trip” to heal old wounds. Meanwhile, Diane and Jack contemplate their futures as they look at their college wish lists on an all-new episode of “black-ish” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 12 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Under the Banner of Heaven - Episode 1.03 - Surrender - Press Release

The ongoing investigation leads Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and Taba (Gil Birmingham) into untrod woods where they unearth information that challenges Pyre's own faith, and draw more Laffertys into suspicion and custody. Written for television by TBD and directed by Courtney Hunt.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Battlestar Galactica - 33

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Starting Battlestar Galactica again after all these years – since I first watched the show even coming late to it in 2014 feels something of a homecoming – it’s the first show that I watched on Netflix that wasn’t an original back when it was on Netflix in the UK, now streaming on Peacock through Now/Sky – and it drew me in and kept me there right from the start. This was after of course – after I watched 33 on a re-run on UK television channel hopping and coming across a pilot episode that began with a “previously on” – I only found out during the ad breaks that there was a mini-series prior; but that didn’t matter, by then I was hooked – drawn in and couldn’t tear my eyes away from it. 33 may be the quickest a show has ever straight-up grabbed my attention.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.20 - Mango THC Gummies, $18 - Press Release

Home Economics: Mango THC Gummies, $18 (4/20) “Mango THC Gummies, $18” – The entire Hayworth family goes to attend the Windmount Academy musical to support Gretchen and Sarah. Meanwhile, in an effort to help calm Tom’s nerves as he awaits news about his book, Marina proposes they take the edge off and relax by taking edibles on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Constellation - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks To Star

Apple TV+ today announced it has greenlit “Constellation,” a new conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Mudbound,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”), and created and written by Peter Harness (“The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who,” “Wallander”). Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls, “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”) is set to direct the new series from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episodes 5.12 - 5.13 - Review: Trust And Understanding

We need a couple of weeks to get over our feelings for The Good Doctor, but here we are! The Good Doctor 5x12 “Dry Spell” and The Good Doctor 5x13 “Growing Pains” are transition episodes that are capable of moving us by showing how fragile trust is, how much it costs to recover it and what it means to understand the people we love, even if we don't agree with them. Time for a double review!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy