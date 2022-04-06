Halo - Unbound - Review

The embargo for Halo on Paramount+ has been lifted, just over a week before the series is set to premiere. Naturally, diehard fans of the Xbox series are curious to find out what reviewers thought of the show's first two episodes, and it seems that reception is somewhere between positive and mixed. From what most reviewers are saying, it seems that these first episodes are mostly setup for the rest of the series, making it difficult to get a feel for how things will play out over the course of the next seven episodes. Some reviewers seem excited to see where things will go from here, while others are less interested in sticking with the series.
