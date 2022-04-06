ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Valley, AZ

Accidental discharge of a rifle leads to the death of a Chino Valley man

 1 day ago

A Chino Valley man has been charged with negligent homicide in connection with an accidental shooting that occurred Sunday night on Granite Creek Lane. Chino Valley Police...

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
19-year-old arrested in Spokane Valley after reportedly shooting rifle into woods

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street. Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Man accidentally shoots kids in car

Scene along Highway 25 in Greenville County. Homes and cabins are gone. Thousands of acres were charred. Here are the overnight developments as a wildfire burns near Gatlinburg. Friends of Alexis Ware speak out on 2 month anniversary of her disappearance. Updated: 7 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Chino Valley, AZ
Chino Valley, AZ
Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
Grand Forks death ruled accidental

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
Remains of girl found in desert and dubbed ‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified 62 years later

The punishing heat of the Arizona desert in mid-summer served as the backdrop for a chilling discovery in 1960; the partially buried remains of a little girl. Believed by police to be between the ages of three and six-years-old, the girl's remains were likely buried for two weeks before they were discovered in Sand Creek Wash near Congress, Arizona. After she was exhumed from the desert, investigators set about to identify her. For 62 years, the little girl has been referred to as "Little Miss Nobody." On Tuesday she was finally identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos, who was abducted from...
Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
Man charged after hiding rifle in dumpster, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after police found him hiding a rifle in a dumpster after they tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of Raleigh Lagrange and Elmore Road Thursday when they saw a Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows and a tinted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NC man accused of assaulting, firing a high-powered rifle at his grandmother

BURLINGTON, Alamance County — A North Carolina man is jailed after deputies said he assaulted and fired a gunshot at his grandmother. On Monday evening, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Burlington after they got a call about an assault taking place and when deputies arrived they saw Noah Church actively assaulting his grandmother in the front yard of the home.
BURLINGTON, NC
Newlywed Couple Was Found Slain in Virginia Home — and Now Victim's Brother Is Missing

Police are searching for a man they consider endangered two days after finding his brother and wife fatally shot in their Virginia Beach apartment. On Monday, Virginia Beach police discovered the bodies of Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23. The couple, who recently got married, were pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, states a police news release, which indicated the deaths did not appear to be a domestic violence incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

