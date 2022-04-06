ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional Cubs Dugout Moment All Illinois Baseball Moms Will Love

By Steve Shannon
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There isn't a Baseball Dad that won't also get a little choked up watching this short video. You don't need audio to know what David Ross did in the dugout. This isn't just a story about baseball. This isn't just a story about sports. It's not a story about...

