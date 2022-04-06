ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Café DeWitt to reopen with new owners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A classic eatery in Ithaca is under new ownership. Our media partner...

Related
WIVB

Popular waterfront restaurant to reopen under new owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo staple is bouncing back under new ownership. The Hatch and William K’s restaurant turned off the lights and shut its doors when the pandemic first started. Now, two years later, a new owner is hoping to breathe new life into the waterfront spot.
BUFFALO, NY
KTEN.com

Sherman neighborhood restaurant reopens with new owners

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- "It's our pleasure to serve the community here," said Roman Luciano, the owner of Little Store and Kitchen on Rusk Street in Sherman. The name of his new neighborhood restaurant is adapted from the establishment's previous name: the Lit'l Store, which closed last fall. "My plan...
SHERMAN, TX
WTNH

Bristol coffee shop to reopen at new location

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Roasted Bean, a Bristol coffee shop, is heading to a new location next week. The shop took to Facebook to share the news Thursday, noting that its doors will be closed on Monday, March 21 through Wednesday, March 23. “Send us all the good vibes on our reopening planned for […]
BRISTOL, CT
DFW Community News

Highland Village restaurant owner rebrands and reopens

A Highland Village restaurant has reopened with a new name and menu. Manish Pradhan opened Taco Cielo, 3090 FM 407, in June 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic “has changed most everything for restaurants,” Pradhan said. Staffing issues, price hikes and supply chain issues caused too many challenges for Taco Cielo to continue business as usual.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
96.9 WOUR

Pizza from Upstate NY Pizzeria Wins Second Best in the World

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!. Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Summertime Restaurant In WNY Reopening This Week

Okay, it’s not technically spring just yet. That happens at the start of next week. However, we’re still in that spring time mode. We went ahead an hour with daylight savings. The snow and ice is melted (or at least most of it). The NCAA Tournament returns to Buffalo later this week. You also have ever so gradual warming temperatures in Buffalo. We can feel it getting closer.
BUFFALO, NY
WTOV 9

Two stores reopen for business in New Philadelphia

Two shops connected in a way that is rare to find not only in the Ohio Valley, but across the country continue to grow. The unique shops hosting their grand reopening's in 2022. One was the Alley Cats Marketplace, and the other: The Fresh Market, which sells many off-brand food...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
thedailytexan.com

Halal Bros reopens after 2021 fire forced owners to rebuild

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the March 1, 2022 flipbook. The highly frequented restaurant Halal Bros on Guadalupe Street reopened Feb. 25, after a fire last April caused damage to the building. Restaurant co-owner Saleem Attal said poor electrical wiring likely caused the fire. The newly rebuilt...
AUSTIN, TX
13News Now

Grab a bite at Downtown Suffolk's new café!

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new café in Downtown Suffolk that opened recently said it is ready to celebrate it's grand opening. Reynolds Café, located at 249 Carolina Avenue, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 24 that will begin at 11 a.m. For owners Marvin and...
SUFFOLK, VA
FOX 21 Online

Benders Shoes Reopens at New Location in Duluth

DULUTH, MN – Benders Shoes in Duluth has moved into a new, larger location and is now open to bringing its customers a wider selection of products. After being in its previous location for 9 years providing men’s and women’s shoes and accessories, the larger blueprint allows them the space to now offer kid’s shoes, clothing, and gifts.
DULUTH, MN

