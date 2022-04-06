Café DeWitt to reopen with new owners

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!. Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?
