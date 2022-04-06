ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis Says The NBA Wants To See The Lakers Run It Back With The Same Team Next Season: “I Think The World Would Love To See What This Team Can Be When We’re Healthy For The Full 82.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
Cover picture for the articleIn what can hardly be considered a surprise, given how the season has gone, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, after another loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were expected to be championship contenders during the start of the season, but they did not...

DAKMA
1d ago

That'll NEVER HAPPEN because.all of you won't stay healthy, for the full, 82 game season .

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias

Everyone in San Antonio knows Tim Duncan. As the Spurs’ No. 21, The Big Fundamental is widely considered the greatest power forward of all time. With his incredible talent and humble personality, Duncan helped shaped the San Antonio Spurs’ winning culture, earning five championships in 19 seasons of exceptional basketball. Most recently, the 6-foot-11 big man was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In this piece, however, we are going to dive into the story of the two-time NBA MVP’s significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Tim Duncan’s girlfriend Vanessa Macias.
James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
Magic Johnson says he wanted to hit Howard Stern during the shock jock's racist 1998 The Magic Hour appearance

Stern was a guest on the NBA legend's short-lived The Magic Hour, which lasted from June through September of 1998, after repeatedly mocking the syndicated late-night talk show on his radio show. Because of dismal ratings, The Magic Hour producers invited Stern on as a guest. In his appearance, Stern mocked everything from the way Johnson spoke, to his HIV diagnosis. Johnson, promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries They Call Me Magic, tells Variety that the booking was done against his will. “So many times, I wanted to say something and hit him at the same time — on air,” says Johnson, adding: “I was mad when they booked him. But there’s nothing you can do. When people look for ratings, this is what happens....It is what it is. I learned a lot from that. I’ve never put myself — or HIV and AIDS, or my race — in that position again, ever again.”
Steph Curry Hilariously Rejects LeBron James In His Response To Potentially Teaming Up: "I'm Good Right Now..."

LeBron James made headlines this week after tagging Warriors star Stephen Curry as the modern-day player he wants to play with the most. “In today’s game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena...."
Magic Johnson Recalls The Time He Invited Michael Jackson To A Lakers Game And Fans Didn't Let Him Watch: "We Had To Stop The Game To Get Him Out.”

Magic Johnson's life changed when he made it to the NBA, but more especially, when he landed in Los Angeles. The 5x NBA champion met a lot of people during his NBA tenure, including some of the biggest stars in showbiz. One of those was none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whom Magic had a close relationship with.
Kevin Love wants LeBron James back on the Cavs: ‘It’d be great to get Bronny over here too’

As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to secure a spot in the upcoming play-in tournament, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of missing the postseason entirely. LeBron James and the Lakers have endured one of the more disappointing NBA seasons in recent memory. For that reason, there has been some chatter about James potentially moving to another team in the future.
Julius Erving Says LeBron James Is The GOAT And The Chosen One

The GOAT debate will likely never die down even after LeBron James is done playing and retires. Michael Jordan and LeBron James stay connected at the hip thanks to this one never-ending conversation, although Jordan does tend to have more supporters for his case than LeBron does. James has earned a big one though, it would seem, with Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, dubbing LeBron the GOAT, and the Chosen One.
Max Kellerman Doesn’t Think Tiger Woods Is An Elite Athlete

Max Kellerman has never been afraid to zig when others zag. He proved that during this Wednesday’s edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max on ESPN Radio. While discussing Tiger Woods’ status for the Masters, Kellerman made a head-scratching comment about the 15-time major champion. Kellerman claims he’s not...
