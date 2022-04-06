ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Vogel Is Extremely Disappointed But Defends The Lakers After Getting Eliminated From The Playoffs: “I Can Say It’s Not Been Due To A Lack Of Effort… Brought Integrity To The Process, We Just Fell Short Through A Disjointed Season."

Cover picture for the articleA lot can change in 2 seasons. At the end of the 2019-2020 NBA season, Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers were named NBA champions. And now, the Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention for the season. Vogel and the Lakers had a terrible season, full of...

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
Kobe Bryant Has More Rings Than LeBron James, More Points Than Michael Jordan, But No One Is Talking About Him As The GOAT

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players of all time, he is arguably the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, but the one place that Kobe often doesn't get the credit he deserves is in the GOAT debate. People sometimes don't even list Kobe in their top 10, which is a bit bizarre considering his resume and the things he achieved during his time in the league. Even Shaq thinks Kobe gets disrespected.
James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
Magic Johnson Recalls The Time He Invited Michael Jackson To A Lakers Game And Fans Didn't Let Him Watch: "We Had To Stop The Game To Get Him Out.”

Magic Johnson's life changed when he made it to the NBA, but more especially, when he landed in Los Angeles. The 5x NBA champion met a lot of people during his NBA tenure, including some of the biggest stars in showbiz. One of those was none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whom Magic had a close relationship with.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: LeBron James To The Brooklyn Nets For 5 Players And A First-Round Pick

LeBron James continues to make headlines at 37 years old, and it is likely he will continue to do so until the day he retires. The King is simply a fascinating figure in sports, and fans are often glued to the television because of the drama and excitement he brings. But unfortunately for Los Angeles Lakers fans, that has not come to their benefit. The Lakers are out of the playoffs this year, despite the fact that they have 3 superstars more or less in their prime.
Steph Curry Hilariously Rejects LeBron James In His Response To Potentially Teaming Up: "I'm Good Right Now..."

LeBron James made headlines this week after tagging Warriors star Stephen Curry as the modern-day player he wants to play with the most. “In today’s game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena...."
Julius Erving Says LeBron James Is The GOAT And The Chosen One

The GOAT debate will likely never die down even after LeBron James is done playing and retires. Michael Jordan and LeBron James stay connected at the hip thanks to this one never-ending conversation, although Jordan does tend to have more supporters for his case than LeBron does. James has earned a big one though, it would seem, with Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, dubbing LeBron the GOAT, and the Chosen One.
Anthony Davis Says The NBA Wants To See The Lakers Run It Back With The Same Team Next Season: “I Think The World Would Love To See What This Team Can Be When We’re Healthy For The Full 82.”

In what can hardly be considered a surprise, given how the season has gone, the Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last night, after another loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers were expected to be championship contenders during the start of the season, but they did not put on any performances during the course of the season that would warrant that type of consideration.
Magic Johnson Doesn’t Think Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Can Win The Title: "They Just Can't Win The Championship. But They Can Win Definitely A Series Or Two."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have had the responsibility to lead the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land this season. After creating a Big 3 with James Harden last year, the Nets were seen as championship favorites entering this campaign, but they haven't played as well as expected. With James...
