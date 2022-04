I’ll never forget my favorite sweater from my childhood. Knit by my beloved aunt, it was red and chunky and had one detail I absolutely loved: pom-poms. Life is just better with pom-poms. I don’t know why those small fluffy balls instantly add sunshine to the day, but they do. And while I might not be able to wear that sweater with its cheerful tufts anymore, I can parlay that joy into its grownup version: pom-pom throw blankets.

