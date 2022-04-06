ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Native to Play D-I Hockey for Army-West Point

By Jay Caldwell
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Cloud native Jon Bell has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Army-West Point in Atlantic Hockey. Bell has been playing for Minnesota Magicians...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings was announced as the recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award Wednesday. The award is presented to the top coach in Division I Men’s Ice Hockey, as voted on by his peers. Hastings has now won the award three...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bismarck solidifying plans for second girls hockey team

What was announced previously has now been made official. There will be a second girls hockey team in Bismarck, starting next year. "We had announced it last year, we confirmed the numbers and we wanted to make sure of the numbers for sustainability," Bismarck athletic director Dave Zittleman said. "The numbers are at the point where we needed to have two teams."
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Hockey#Atlantic Hockey#St Cloud Native#Ncaa Division I#Army West Point#Bell#Nahl
NHL

Beniers, Michigan Face Denver in Frozen Four

The Frozen Four meeting Thursday between Michigan and Denver brings together two of the most potent offenses in college hockey. The powerhouse matchup pits a star-studded Wolverines program against a deep Denver squad with a chance to play for an NCAA title on the line. Both offenses are prolific. The...
DENVER, CO
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy