Each March, we recognize National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer is also called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where it starts. The colon and the rectum are part of the large intestine, which is part of the digestive system. These two cancers are often grouped together because they have a lot in common.

CANCER ・ 20 DAYS AGO