Best bar stool

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have a breakfast bar or a bar height table, the right bar stools bring it all together. Most buyers are searching for comfortable and practical stools that also look great. Choosing a bar stool of the right...

The Independent

8 best bar stools for your kitchen island or breakfast bar

Kitchen islands are a brilliant bit of interior design if you’re lucky enough to have the space for one. But to get the most from this freestanding countertop you’re going to want to choose the best bar stools to go round it. And choosing the right ones for your particular kitchen set-up is where the fun really begins. Firstly, decide if you want a countertop stool that saves on space and makes a great place to perch, or a high-backed bar stool you can lean back on for longer periods of time. Secondly, think about the material – wipe-clean wood...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AM 1450 KMMS

Tired of College Bars, Here Are the Best Adult Bars

Some people want a nice slow-paced bar where they can relax and have a casual drink. Not all of us love big crowds. Bozeman is filled with some fantastic bars that fit any person. If you are in college, a professional or you need a place to have a casual drink with someone special, Bozeman has something for everyone.
BOZEMAN, MT
Time Out Global

The best rooftop restaurants and bars in Boston

Hip hotels, neighborhood hangouts and waterfront decks; these Boston rooftop restaurants and bars deliver on views. Whenever New England’s notoriously fickle climate cooperates and gives us good weather, locals here head out to revel in all kinds of al fresco activities—and that includes sitting out at one of the best rooftop restaurants and bars in Boston. Fortunately, folks looking to get their fill of sunshine and fresh air can enjoy the fact that some of our city's best restaurants include perfect spots for just sitting, eating and drinking outside—from its best outdoor bars to its finest waterfront restaurants. So if you’re looking to cherish those precious, temperate moments, we suggest taking your open-air antics to a higher level with our list of the best rooftop restaurants and bars in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Lifestyle
96.9 WOUR

14 Of Upstate New York’s Best College Bars

College bars come in all shapes and sizes. Dive bars, sports bars, alumni hangouts, bars with great food, etc. We have chosen 14 collegetown bars that might interest you the next time you are visiting your student in one of these places. We did not head deep into the "dive bar genre," because for the most part parents and alumni like to visit the bars on this list also (as well as students, of course) so they tend to be appropriate for all ages. And most serve food. And several of them serve awesome food.
RESTAURANTS
Narcity

14 Toronto Bars That Locals Say Are The Best For A Boozy Night Out With Friends

Toronto is filled with amazing places to get drinks, and if you're having trouble choosing which bar to visit next, here's some inspiration. In an Instagram Q&A, we asked Narcity readers for the best places in Toronto to get drinks with friends, and these are their responses. Take your besties to one of these local favourites for delicious cocktails and good vibes!
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

