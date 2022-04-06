ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

3D printed fingertips 'like skin' says University of Bristol

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3D-printed fingertip made to help improve prosthetics has a sense of touch like human skin, a study suggests. The University of Bristol said that the development could "significantly improve" prosthetic hands. Researchers found the new fingertip was able to produce artificial nerve signals that mimic those of humans....

www.bbc.com

scitechdaily.com

Molecular Engineers Show How To Make “Computer” Out of Liquid Crystals

Breakthrough at UChicago could pave the way for applications in robotics, computing using soft materials. Researchers with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have shown for the first time how to design the basic elements needed for logic operations using a kind of material called a liquid crystal—paving the way for a completely novel way of performing computations.
ENGINEERING
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
#Artificial Skin#Human Skin#Fingertips#3d Printers
Phys.org

Medicines 3D-printed in seven seconds

Medicines can be printed in seven seconds in a new 3D-printing technique that could enable rapid on-site production of medicines, reports a UCL-led research team. The findings published in the journal, Additive Manufacturing, improve the prospects of how 3D printers could be integrated into fast-paced clinical settings for on-demand production of personalized medicines.
ELECTRONICS
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Microplastics Found In Live Human Lung Tissue For The First Time

From the top of the tallest mountain to the depths of the ocean floor, this planet of ours is now pretty much covered in a thin layer of plastic. Tiny fragments of the stuff abound in the water we drink, the condiments we flavor our food with, and the air we breathe. They have even been found in our blood.
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

Parametric design systems can produce a customizable, 3D-printed wheelchair for aging dogs

Alive is a customizable, 3D-printed wheelchair for dogs suffering from joint-related body ailments. As our dogs grow older, age-related body issues, such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, and paralysis make it difficult to enjoy life. When even moving feels hard, aging dogs are less likely to spend time with family members and take care of bodily needs, leading to psychological stress.
PETS
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

Researchers find microplastics deep in the lungs of living people for the first time

For the first time, scientists have found microplastics in the lungs of living people. The research, which was accepted into the peer-reviewed journal Science of the Total Environment March 25, underlines the "mounting concern" around the reach of microplastics worldwide – and growing health consequences. Microplastics – consisting of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Spiders Don't Have Ears, But They Can Boost Their 'Hearing' Through Giant Webs

Spider webs are essential for capturing food – but they might also be used as giant hearing aids for the arachnids that spin them, according to new research. Spiders don't have ears, but they can 'hear' vibrations through their legs. When prey or predators are on the move, having those vibrations boosted through the web could be invaluable, the new study suggests, with webs spun that are sometimes 10,000 times the size of the actual creatures.
yankodesign.com

Top 10 3D printed designs to convert you into an advocate of this innovative trend

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs!
APPAREL
Phys.org

Bio-inspired technology could one day lead to a bionic eye

A new design for eye and brain implants draws its inspiration from nature. UO researchers have grown rodent retinal neurons on a fractal-patterned electrode, one that mimics the repeating branching pattern in which neurons naturally grow. It's a step closer to making a bio-inspired bionic eye, a longstanding goal for UO physicist Richard Taylor.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Seismic wave simulation using a 3D printed model of the Los Angeles Basin

Studying seismic wave propagation through complex media is crucial to numerous aspects of geophysics and engineering including seismic hazard assessment. In particular, small-scale structure such as sedimentary basins and their edges can have significant effects on high-frequency earthquake ground motion, which is the main cause for the damage to buildings and infrastructure. However, such structural effects are poorly understood due to limitations in numerical and analytical methods. To overcome this challenge, for the first time, we utilize the 3D printing technique to build a scaled-down physical representation of geological structure and perform lab-scale seismic experiments on it. Specifically, a physical model based on the Los Angeles Basin is printed and used as synthetic medium to propagate ultrasonic waves, to mimic seismic wave propagation from local earthquakes. Our results show clear body and surface waves recorded at expected time and locations, as well as waves that are scattered from the basin edges. We find that high-frequency energies are significantly reduced at the basin, which is at odds with the conventional view of basins as ground motion amplifiers. This novel waveform modeling approach with 3D printed Earth models is largely automated and provides an effective means to tackle geophysical problems of significance.
EDUCATION

