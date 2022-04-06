ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medicare General Enrollment Ends on March 31st

By WJBD Staff
 3 days ago

The general enrollment period for Medicare goes from January 1st to March 31st. If you haven’t decided yet, your time is running out for the year. It may not be immediately clear what this specific enrollment period is for, as several enrollment periods are related...

New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MarketWatch

Opinion: Congress and taxpayers should both say no to restoring these muni-bond provisions

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan left out two major provisions that aim to reduce state and local government financing costs. Due to intense lobbying by the Bond Dealers Association, the Government Finance Officers Association, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and U.S. Conference of Mayors, among others, those proposals are expected to be resurrected in smaller separate bills later this year.
Lakeland Gazette

My Husband Still Works; Must He Enroll in Medicare at age 65?

There is confusion between my husband and me on when he should file for Medicare. My husband will be 64 in July. While he does plan on continuing to work to age 67 and continuing with his employer’s insurance plan, I believe there’s a requirement that he file for a certain part of the Medicare retirement plan at age 65, otherwise there’s some penalty at some point in the future after retirement. There’s lots of confusion with this, and I’m hoping you can explain exactly what the process is in filing for Medicare at age 65 and after reaching full retirement age. Also, please comment on whether continuing with employers’ insurance is an option or if you should file for Medicare at age 65. Signed: Confused About Medicare.
L'Observateur

The Daily Record

Letter: Update US visa program to allow long-term immigrant farm workers citizenship

Through marches, strikes, and boycotts, Cesar Chavez forced employers to pay adequate wages and provide other benefits. Chavez founded the United Farm Workers of America. For decades, immigrant farm workers have helped feed America. The critical importance of farm workers, including undocumented immigrants, has never been clearer. Modernizing the temporary...
