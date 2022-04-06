CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

Following a two-year hiatus, officials with the Leavenworth Police Department plan to resume an annual summer camp for children. Police Department officials are still working out some of the details of this years camp, but it will take place from June 13 to 17, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO