Fabled Copper Samples 20.10 meters grading 0.34% Copper, and values as high as 13.05% Copper on Neil Vein / Breccia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ('MTT' or the 'Company') announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the 'AMF'), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Cape Spencer Technical Report') and its Technical Report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Rattling Brook Technical Report', and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the 'Technical Reports'). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo. and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited ('Mercator'), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits which, as of April 6, 2022, have been completed. The revisions to the Technical Reports are being completed to satisfy several deficiencies with Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects noted by the AMF during its recent continuous disclosure audit of the Company.

