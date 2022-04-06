ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Peace by piece

By Tami Keaveny
C-Ville Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlottesville Area Quilters Guild Biennial Quilt Show features 180 quilts at Tandem...

www.c-ville.com

