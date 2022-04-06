Peace by piece

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days — and more than 46 years — in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle.
WASHINGTON — Nancy Pelosi, 82, the speaker of the House, has tested positive for Covid but is asymptomatic, her spokesman said Thursday. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided," spokesman Drew Hammill said of Pelosi, D-Calif., in a pair of tweets.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces early Friday hunted down and killed a Palestinian man who had opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv, killing two and wounding over 10 in an attack that caused scenes of mass panic in the heart of the bustling city.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rejecting suggestions he has lost interest in going after Donald Trump, the Manhattan district attorney said Thursday a criminal investigation into the former president and his business practices is continuing “without fear or favor” despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday held two more Donald Trump loyalists in contempt of the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the congressional effort to discover the facts is being thwarted by an overly cautious Justice Department. By a vote of 220-203,...
Lviv, Ukraine CNN — At least 30 people, including two children, were killed after Russian forces carried out a missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine that was being used by civilians trying to flee the fighting, a regional official said Friday. Tetiana Ihnatchenko, a spokeswoman for...
LVIV/BORODYANKA, Ukraine, April 8 (Reuters) - At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded on Friday when two rockets hit a railway station in eastern Ukraine packed with evacuees, Ukrainian authorities said, as the region braced for a major Russian offensive. Reuters could not immediately verify the information coming...
(CNN) — A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor says he was attacked with red paint while traveling on a train in Russia. Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said he was attacked on Thursday during a train ride from Moscow to the city of Samara, when an unidentified individual poured red paint all over him and his belongings.
Comments / 0