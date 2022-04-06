ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or the 'Company') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the 'Units')...

Benzinga

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. Announces Pricing of $8 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) (NASDAQ: SBFMW) announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and accredited investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses payable by the company.
Due to Investor Demand iMetal Increases Size of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRA:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') announces that as a result of market interest it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement'). The Company will continue to offer up to 16,666,667 units (each, a 'Unit') at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each 'Unit' will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months (each, a 'Warrant').
iMetal Raises $3 Million in Fully Subscribed Private Placement Led by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement') for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (each, an 'NFT Unit') at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an 'FT Unit') at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit.
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences ('StageZero' or the 'Company') (TSX:SZLS), a vertically-integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced a corporate update and addressed the recently share price activity.
Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
Fanverse NFT Marketplace Partners with LiveRichMedia to Release Luxury Travel NFT Project - Project FOMO

Fanverse, the luxury-focused NFT marketplace, is partnering with LiveRichMedia to launch ProjectFOMO. As the first project to launch on Fanverse, ProjectFOMO will offer the Fanverse community an opportunity to gain access to discounted flights, travel accommodations, experiences and trips. In addition to travel-related perks, FOMO has partnered with various tourism offices in travel-based economies to reinvest a portion of the NFT sales back to the countries that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Magna Terra Clarifies Technical Disclosure

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ('MTT' or the 'Company') announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the 'AMF'), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Cape Spencer Technical Report') and its Technical Report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Rattling Brook Technical Report', and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the 'Technical Reports'). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo. and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited ('Mercator'), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits which, as of April 6, 2022, have been completed. The revisions to the Technical Reports are being completed to satisfy several deficiencies with Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects noted by the AMF during its recent continuous disclosure audit of the Company.
Gratomic Signs New Project Agreement

The agreement will support the characterization of spherical graphite, a key component of Lithium-ion batteries. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82), announces today that it has signed a project agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to evaluate the performance of spherical graphite samples extracted and supplied by Gratomic. The tests will be performed at the NRC's laboratories in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. The NRC is Canada's largest federal research and development organization which offers a variety of services, including expertise and infrastructure for clean and energy-efficient transportation applications.
UPIN Acquires The Import Export Group, Inc.

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) ('Universal Power' or the 'Company'), a diversified holding company with an emphasis on the manufacturing and the importation of denim clothing and other apparel items for the private label and retail sectors as well as the company's own Indigo Brands label, today announced that it has acquired The Import Export Group, Inc. a Global Supply Chain Logistics Company based in Los Angeles, CA. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock for approximately $2.1 million dollars.
GGL Resources Corp. Completes First Component of the 2022 Exploration Program at its Gold Point Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ('GGL' or the 'Company') is please to announce that phase 1 of its planned 2022 exploration program has started at its Gold Point Project in the Walker Lane Trend of western Nevada with the completion of helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey having been flown across the entire property. Data from this survey are now being compiled and interpreted.
Gungnir Adds to its Swedish Property Portfolio, Includes 11 km Long Gabbro-Ultramafic Intrusion

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that it has added the Hemberget Property to its package of polymetallic projects in northern Sweden. The 29.4 sq. km property was acquired by staking in order to evaluate potential for intrusion hosted copper-nickel and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization. Please see accompanying maps (see Figures 1-3).
Aduro to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ('Aduro', or the 'Company') (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, today announced that it will be presenting at the GCFF Virtual Conference Event 22 - Investing in Innovation on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 Annual Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its Annual Results and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on concluding its arbitration case against the Romanian State under...
Marvel Acquires Victoria Southwest - Contiguous to Falcon Gold, Buchans-Benton JV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has acquired, via staking, additional ground west of Valentine Lake. This new land position called Victoria Southwest (the 'Property') consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources, Buchan Minerals Corp and a significant land package staked by Shawn Ryan. The Property lies 40 kilometers (km) west of the Valentine gold deposit and 65km southwest of the town of Buchans. The Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces of gold (Moz. Au) (all categories) and is now under development (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/). Falcon has immediate plans to commence high resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.
