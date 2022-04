Duke has all but officially locked up the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle as Jon Scheyer takes the reins of the program from Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, and it may very well be heading in that same direction in the 2023 class after landing blue-chip guard recruit Tyrese Proctor -- the third five-star commit in the cycle -- in a huge recruiting win on Thursday.

