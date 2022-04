PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or the 'Company') (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the 'Units') at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the 'FT Units') at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the 'Offering'). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO