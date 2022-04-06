ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Exploration Plans for 2022 Including Up to 25,000 Meters of Drilliing

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ('Critical Elements' or the 'Corporation') is pleased to announce an exploration program for 2022. The Corporation is preparing an aggressive exploration program for 2022 with the following objectives:. Expand the main Rose Lithium-Tantalum ('Rose',...

charlottenews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Commencement of Drilling Ghana

COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING & EXPLORATION UPDATE EWOYAA LITHIUM PROJECT, GHANA WEST AFRICA. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company', the fully funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce commencement of drilling atthe Ewoyaa Lithium Project ('Ewoyaa' or the 'Project') in Ghana, West Africa where it has defined a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') of 21.3Mt @1.31% Li2O.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate Up 42% to 30.1Mt

Ewoyaa Lithium Resource Increases by a further 42% to 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li2O Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio, Ghana, West Africa. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF, 'Atlantic Lithium' or the 'Company'), the fully-funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine, is pleased to announce a significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE' or the 'Resource') upgrade to 30.1Mt at 1.26% Li2O for the Ewoyaa lithium deposit (collectively the 'Ewoyaa Project' or the 'Project') within the Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana, West Africa. The Resource is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Gratomic Signs New Project Agreement

The agreement will support the characterization of spherical graphite, a key component of Lithium-ion batteries. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82), announces today that it has signed a project agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to evaluate the performance of spherical graphite samples extracted and supplied by Gratomic. The tests will be performed at the NRC's laboratories in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada. The NRC is Canada's largest federal research and development organization which offers a variety of services, including expertise and infrastructure for clean and energy-efficient transportation applications.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Manicouagan Critical Metals Drilling Update: High-Grade Rhodium

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to release the additional partial results of its 2021 drilling campaign on its 100% own Manicouagan Project. The drill cores sampled return results up to 0.84 g/t of rhodium, 1.3 g/t ruthenium, 0.16 g/t osmium...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Gungnir Adds to its Swedish Property Portfolio, Includes 11 km Long Gabbro-Ultramafic Intrusion

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ('Gungnir' or the 'Company') is pleased to report that it has added the Hemberget Property to its package of polymetallic projects in northern Sweden. The 29.4 sq. km property was acquired by staking in order to evaluate potential for intrusion hosted copper-nickel and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization. Please see accompanying maps (see Figures 1-3).
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Atento jumps on report of exploring options, including sale

Latin American call-center company Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) rose 16% after a report that the company is exploring options, including a potential sale. Atento, based in Sao Paulo, is working with Goldman Sachs as looks at its alternatives, including reaching out to private equity firm to gauge their interest in a sale, according to a Bloomberg report.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
charlottenews.net

iMetal Raises $3 Million in Fully Subscribed Private Placement Led by Funds Managed by Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the 'Placement') for gross proceeds of $3,000,000. In connection with closing of the Placement, the Company issued 16,666,667 units (each, an 'NFT Unit') at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, and 6,666,667 flow-through units (each, an 'FT Unit') at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit.
MARKETS
charlottenews.net

Reyna Silver Follows Up Discovery Hole GG21-28 - Expands Mineralized Skarn Footprint to 0.5 KM2 and - Finds Multiple Indications of High-Level Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) ('Reyna' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from its 8,000 m Phase 2 drilling program on its 100% owned Guigui Project in the heart of the historic more than 500 million ounce Santa Eulalia Silver District in central Chihuahua-Mexico's largest Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD). Reyna's exploration is focused on finding the source of the system and believes that Phase 1 Hole GG21-28, which cut multi-stage Silver-Copper-Zinc-Lead sulphide-mineralized skarn (high-temperature alteration) overprinted on a previously unknown highly-felsic intrusive lies close to that inferred source (See Press Release of Oct., 28, 2021).
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Gabriel Resources Ltd. 2021 Annual Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)('Gabriel' or the 'Company') announces the publication of its Annual Results and Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. Summary. Gabriel remains focused on concluding its arbitration case against the Romanian State under...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
charlottenews.net

Fabled Copper Samples 20.10 meters grading 0.34% Copper, and values as high as 13.05% Copper on Neil Vein / Breccia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

UPIN Acquires The Import Export Group, Inc.

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) ('Universal Power' or the 'Company'), a diversified holding company with an emphasis on the manufacturing and the importation of denim clothing and other apparel items for the private label and retail sectors as well as the company's own Indigo Brands label, today announced that it has acquired The Import Export Group, Inc. a Global Supply Chain Logistics Company based in Los Angeles, CA. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock for approximately $2.1 million dollars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
charlottenews.net

Idaho Strategic Drills Additional Klondike High-Grade Gold Intercepts - Highlighted by 1.3 m Assaying 37.35 Grams per Tonne Included within 9.2 m at 8.77 Grams per Tonne

GC 22-212 8.77 g/t gold over 9.2 meters (m) from 137.6 m to 146.8 m including the following higher-grade interval:. Idaho Strategic has spent the last six months of drilling, delineating a new zone of gold mineralization at the Golden Chest mine discovered in the hanging wall of the Idaho Fault within the Klondike shoot. The latest core hole, GC 22-212, drilled from the southernmost drill pad, has extended gold mineralization to the south roughly 50 meters from an existing face of underground workings accessed from the North Portal (Figure 1).
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
charlottenews.net

Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone) Company Outlook

NRP Stone (Symbol: NRPI), Inc. recently issued its Annual Report for 2021, and is privileged to provide insight to the year's value generating activities and the company outlook. At the beginning of 2021, NRP negotiated to acquire an 80% controlling stake in Uplift Aerospace in an attempt to enter the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
charlottenews.net

Love Pharma Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Inc. ('LOVE' and or 'the Company') (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 16,550,000 units at a price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of $331,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

PDX Global/PDX Coin and MantisShrimpToken.com Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / PDX Global (www.pdxcoin.io) and digital gaming startup Peacock Mantis Shrimp Token (www.mantisshrimptoken.com), ('PMSP') have announced a new strategic partnership and cooperation agreement that will incorporate PDX's upcoming global crypto-to-fiat payments app into PMSP as its designated payments channel for blockchain-based online and metaverse gaming products. All users participating or gaming within the PMSP ecosystem will be required to download and use the PDX payments app. PMSP and PDX also expect to develop metaverse sports, entertainment content, going forward, and develop gamification features for PDX and its payments app suite.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Magna Terra Clarifies Technical Disclosure

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV:MTT) ('MTT' or the 'Company') announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the 'AMF'), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure as it pertains to its Technical Report(s) entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cape Spencer Gold Deposit, Saint John County, New Brunswick, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Cape Spencer Technical Report') and its Technical Report entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada' dated November 14, 2019 and with an effective date of January 23, 2019 (the 'Rattling Brook Technical Report', and together with the Cape Spencer Technical Report, the 'Technical Reports'). The Company has engaged the services of Independent Qualified Persons Michael Cullen, P.Geo. and Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited ('Mercator'), contributing original co-authors of both reports, to amend the Technical Reports following updated site visits which, as of April 6, 2022, have been completed. The revisions to the Technical Reports are being completed to satisfy several deficiencies with Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects noted by the AMF during its recent continuous disclosure audit of the Company.
BUSINESS

