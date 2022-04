String lights can be a fun way to provide your campsite with light while adding to the ambiance. When shopping for the best camping string lights, consider your campsite’s power sources and whether battery-powered, solar-powered, or electric lights make the most sense. Also consider the length of the lights, how much rain they might be exposed to, and if you have any preferences for how they look or twinkle.

