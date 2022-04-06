Does Michigan Have the Worst Window Tint Law in the U.S.?
By Dana Marshall
1240 WJIM
3 days ago
Tinted windows can look cool on your car or truck, but will it get you pulled over?. When I was in my twenties, my first order of business if I got a "new" car was to get my windows tinted. I'm not sure what I thought the benefits of window tint...
While winter seems to be hanging out for a bit longer than most of us would like, warmer weather is right around the corner. There are so many great things about summer in West Michigan - hitting up the beaches, festivals, outdoor concerts - there's also at least one NOT great thing: Ticks.
How many times have you been looking for a new (or used) car and only had free time on the weekend to do so? Have you wondered why there are no car dealerships open on Sunday? Well, believe it or not, it’s against the law to sell, trade, or buy a motor vehicle on Sunday in the state of Michigan!
Recip[rocityA Michigan bill package signed into law provides reciprocity for timber haulers in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law three pieces of legislation to make the change. The first bill, HB4978, exempts timber haulers who must cross the state’s borders from the International Fuel Tax Agreement.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to overturn Michigan's 1930s Era ban on abortions, asking the state Supreme Court for clarification on whether or not the state's constitution actually upholds a woman's right to an abortion. Michigan Law Could Once Again Take Effect if Federal Law is Overturned.
The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […]
The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
This might be one the most disturbing videos you'll see all year... An avid boater from West Michigan named Cam Lindblade who is part of the Kalamazoo Paddle Club was recently out on the waters of the Kalamazoo River. This took place just south of the village of Homer in Calhoun County on Saturday, March 26.
There is an insect out there that health experts in the United States want you to kill on site. The Spotted Lantern Fly. The Spotted what? The Lantern who? This insect looks like a beautiful moth. Don’t be fooled. This creature destroys trees, landscapes, and plants. It can cause millions of dollars in damages. Rutgers experts say the Spotted Lantern Fly came from China. It arrived in the US in crates. These creatures do not fly but hop onto surfaces. They are known as hitchhikers. Rutgers says they were first spotted in Pennsylvania.
Hot off the press, a new poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates released today has former Detroit Police Chief James Craig with a large lead in Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial primary. In a press release Chief James Craig stated:. Our message of solving problems and leading from the front resonates...
Homer Simpson says it best. There is nothing better than a good donut!. The website Lovefood.com recently released their list of the "Best Donut in Every State". Their selection for the state of Michigan was the blueberry fritter at the Apple Fritter Donut Shop in Ferndale. I know there are...
The reason for this is probably what you would guess. Officials in sports should stand out so that they are not mixed up with the players, especially in contact sports like football. Indeed it was at a football game in Michigan in 1920 when a referee had enough of interference...
It's probably safe to say that few people enjoy a long commute. Unfortunately, commute times for many cities continue to rise. With some cities not having ample access to public transportation, many Americans rely on their cars to get to and from their jobs.
If your dream was to become a Paleontologist and discover dinosaurs in Michigan, the first part can still happen but the second part will not likely happen. When you see photos of dinosaurs that have been found, it's pretty easy to see why kids are so fascinated with these creatures you won't find in one of today's zoos.
We've talked about the defunct Bill Knapp's restaurants many, many times...how it's missed, etc. But what do we actually know about the man and his restaurant?. For one thing, his name wasn't even 'Bill'...his full name was Clinton Beecham Knapp, born in 1907. At just 39 years old, Knapp founded his restaurant in 1948 in Battle Creek. While the Bill Knapp's restaurants are thought to be Michigan-only, there were locations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
The National Parks service just added sixteen new listings to the register of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and among them are two Michigan burial sites. In a fitting tribute, the news was announced on what would have been Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday. According to the National Parks...
Comments / 0