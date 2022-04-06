ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Fairweather Nabs Age Record #2 At NZL National Championships

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 2 days ago

LCM (50m) The 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships continued on to day 3 in Auckland with big guns Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather back in the water. Olympic finalist Clareburt this time took on the men’s 200m free, claiming his 3rd title of the meet in a time of 1:48.38. Clareburt...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

The most beautiful women athletes of 2022!

Who are the best sports to watch in 2022? Jaqueline de Carvalho is one of the most successful volleyball players in the world, winning all kinds of titles with Brazil, including two Olympic gold medals. She is certainly one of the most beautiful athletes on the international sports scene. She...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Clareburt Takes 200 IM On Day 4 Of NZL Championships

LCM (50m) Day 4 of the 2022 New Zealand Swimming Championships brought another World Championships qualifying time, once again from Olympic finalist Lewis Clareburt. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m IM field this evening in Auckland, handily beating the field by nearly 5 seconds in a final time of 1:59.42.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

23 Swimmers Notch Names on National Team Rosters at 2022 U.S. OW Nationals

Results from Open Water Nationals and Junior Nationals in Florida finalized the 2022 U.S. Open Water National Team and World Junior Championships rosters. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 U.S. Open Water National and Junior National Championships in Fort Myers Beach, Florida last weekend served as qualifications...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
swimswam.com

Bonnet Among Three New Qualifiers For French World Championship Team

LCM (50m) World Championships & European Championships Qualifier. Three swimmers officially booked their tickets to the 2022 World Championships on the third day of competition at the French Elite Championships in Limoges Métropole, highlighted by three-time Olympian and 2018 European champion Charlotte Bonnet. Bonnet, 27, clocked her fastest 200...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Clareburt
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. Reminder that this meet serves as the selection meet for both World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#National Championships#Commonwealth Games#Photography
swimswam.com

2022 Brazil Trophy Day 2 Prelims: Balduccini Cracks 2:00 in the 200 Free

LCM (50m) Tuesday morning’s prelims at the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy included the men’s and women’s 100 back, 50 fly, and 200 free. One of the most exciting races tonight will assuredly be the men’s 50 fly. 18-year-old Gabriel Dias dropped a huge personal best of 23.64 to lead a star-studded field. 42-year-old Nicholas Santos, fresh off winning SC World Champs Gold in the SCM 50 fly in December, came in 2nd this morning with a 23.74. Santos holds the Brazilian Record at 22.60, a mark which he set at the 2019 World Championships. Right behind Santos this morning was Vini Lanza, coming in at 23.77. Marcelo Chierighini came in 4th at 23.78, while there were 3 other swimmers under 24 seconds this morning. Notably, this could be one of the events with the most FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. The FINA standard sits at 23.63, which someone will need to hit tonight in order to qualify for the World Champs team.
WORLD
swimswam.com

Canadian Roster Update: Abby Dunford and Josh Liendo Qualify for Worlds

16-year-old Abby Dunford needed to drop 9 seconds from her lifetime best 1500 free time to earn the FINA 'A' cut - she dropped 18 seconds instead. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. Six swimmers etched their names, tentatively, on the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Improved Backstroke Leads Finlay Knox to Canadian Record in the 200 IM

After undergoing surgery in the fall, Finlay Knox is back on track on day 1 of the Canadian National Championships and Canadian Swimming Trials. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS. April 5th-April 10th, 2022. Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC. After undergoing surgery in the fall,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Van Niekerk, Canny, Coetze Qualify For Budapest World Championships

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. After roaring her way to a new world #1 time in the women’s 50m breaststroke this morning in the heats, Lara Van Niekerk added just slightly to her time in tonight’s finals. Landing lane...
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 British Swimming Championships Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Versatile Duncan Scott is the top seed in the men's 400m IM heading into tonight's final of the 2022 British Swimming Championships. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. After this evening’s finals session here in Sheffield, we’ll already be halfway through...
WORLD
swimswam.com

South African Champs Day 2 Prelims: Sates Drops 1:47.0 200 Free

LCM (50m) Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”. The second morning of the South African nationals included an abbreviated schedule, with prelim races in the men 200 free and 100 breast and women’s 50 free and 100 back. The highlight of the morning...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 Canadian Trials Day 1 Scratch Report: Kayla Sanchez Opts Out of 100 Back

The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women's 100 back. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. As for any notable scratches, it looks like there’s not too much to report. The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women’s 100 back. Sanchez was the #3 seed in the event, coming in at 59.78. Sanchez is also entered in the 50 back, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, so we’ll see if today’s scratch was an isolated incident.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy