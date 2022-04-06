ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

Downtown Osceola building gutted by flames overnight

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A large fire broke out in downtown Osceola Tuesday night and multiple crews from the area had to be called in to help extinguish the flames.

Osceola Fire Chief Bryon Jimmerson told WHO 13 that the first call about the fire came in at 11:07 p.m. for the structure at the corner of Main Street and Washington Street. It’s a brick structure just north of the Clarke County Courthouse.

The building where the fire started was abandoned but fire officials say residents from an attached building were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Firefighters from six different departments in three counties assisted in putting out the fire. Crews had to hook up to the water tower to keep steady water pressure going to fight the flames.

Chief Jimmerson said, ”We’re going to be here into the early morning hours. So people are seeing this first thing on, on news, try to avoid the area. It’s gonna be a normal day with the courthouse in downtown Osceola, and we’re probably gonna have a lot of this blocked off. And then we’ll have safety concerns with the building, we’ll have to address that. So we asked everybody not to, not to come take a look and kind of stay out. Let us do our thing.”

As of 6:30 a.m. officials said the fire was contained but still burning. There are some concerns the building could collapse and the structure is being monitored closely.

This is a developing story, check back to www.WHO13.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

