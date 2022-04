If you're working out or standing all day at work, your feet can certainly take a beating — which makes it more important than ever to invest in a comfortable pair of slippers that will support you and help your body to recover. And if you're working from home, you might be looking for the perfect house shoe to help to absorb shock from walking on hard, flat floors that won't leave your feet sweating like crazy during summer or cold during winter.

APPAREL ・ 25 DAYS AGO