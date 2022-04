Sure, big rowdy board games full of interruptions and participated in by people with varying degrees of interest are fun, but there’s something particularly exciting about the intensity of two-player combat from the comfort of the kitchen table.From traditional classics like Chess to modern and often off-the-wall innovations, the market for two-player board games is large and varied.Most two player games require a certain level of strategy or skill and the odd one will come down to chance. Or, of course, it could have a decent mix of the three.Other games are epic marathons and some could be made for...

HOBBIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO