China Relies on Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID Surge in Shanghai

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID-19 in the battle to control its largest virus outbreak. China's commercial capital, now under an extended lockdown, reported more than...

Deadline

Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Shutters Amid China Covid Surge

Click here to read the full article. After moving to reduced capacity earlier this month amid a surge in Covid cases, China’s Shanghai Disney Resort has opted to temporarily shutter beginning today. In a “Friendly Reminder” posted to its website, the resort said, “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.” Covid cases have been sharply on...
Nature.com

House dust mite exposure enhances immune responses to ovalbumin-induced intestinal allergy

House dust mites (HDM) are one of the important factors of airway allergic diseases, HDM allergens can be detected in the human gut mucosa, which induces local inflammation and increases intestinal epithelial permeability. This study tests a hypothesis that HDM contribute to the development of OVA (ovalbumin)-induced intestinal allergy. The serum levels of IgE against HDM in patients with food allergy were detected with UniCAP100 (Pharmacia, Uppsala, Sweden); a mouse model of food allergy was developed with OVA and HDM as the specific antigens. Compared to healthy controls, patients with food allergy have higher levels of serum HDM-specific IgE. Compared to food allergy alone groups, the levels of HDM-specific IgE in patients with food allergy and asthma or allergic rhinitis were significantly higher. In mouse models, we found that HDM/OVA induced allergy-like symptoms, lower body temperature, and lower body weight. The levels of IgE, IgG1, mMCP-1 (mouse mast cell protease-1), IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT (cholera toxin) groups were higher than the control groups, and the levels of IgE, IgG1, IL-4 and IL-5 in the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were higher than the control groups. The pathological changes of intestinal tissues in the HDM and HDM"‰+"‰CT/the HDM, OVA and HDM"‰+"‰OVA groups were more severe, more eosinophil infiltration than the control groups. Moreover, exposure to HDM induced intestinal barrier dysfunction, and facilitated the development of intestinal allergy in mice. In conclusion, HDM exposure enhances immune responses to OVA-induced food allergy.
US News and World Report

Russia Headed for Recession, Closed Economy Despite Rouble Rebound, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Punishing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Moscow for invading Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and starting to turn it back into a closed economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

China Restricts Activities In Shenzhen, Shanghai Following Covid-19 Resurgence

China's tech hub city Shenzhen ordered businesses concerned with non-essential public services to suspend production or have employees work from home for a week starting March 14 following another COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC reports. Shenzhen reported over 600 positive cases since late February. Mainland China reported 1,437 new confirmed cases as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

China Covid spike: Shenzhen shuts production, Shanghai closes schools

Mainland China is facing its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the height of the pandemic in 2020. Shenzhen, the biggest city in the manufacturing hub of Guangdong province, told all businesses not involved with essential public services to suspend production or have employees work from home starting Monday. Shanghai, the coastal...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

EU, China Agree on Ukraine War Threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and the world's...
POLITICS
ComicBook

Disneyland Shanghai Shuts Down Due to Rising Omicron COVID-19 Surge

In a headline reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic, Shanghai Disneyland is temporarily shutting its doors once again due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Middle Kingdom. Monday local time, Disney announced its entire Shanghai park would be shutting down until further notice. The closure affects Shanghai Disneyland, its Disneytown shopping and dining stores, and Wishing Star Park.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. NTSB Helps China Download Voice Record of Crashed Boeing Jet

(Reuters) -The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Friday it was assisting Chinese investigators with the download of the cockpit voice recorder in Washington from an China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet as it sent a team of investigators to China. The U.S. safety board told Reuters it was...
ECONOMY
Medical News Today

Anxiety prescriptions on the rise among young adults

Researchers explored trends in prescribing treatments for anxiety in the United Kingdom primary care between 2003 and 2018. Prescriptions for anxiety increased sharply between 2008 and 2018, particularly among young adults. The authors say that some prescribing contradicts guidelines and may cause unintended harm. Feelings of worry or nervousness are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

German regulator appoints Gazprom Germania representative

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German network regulating agency the Bundesnetzagentur said on Friday it has appointed as a general representative to help manage Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Russia’s Gazprom and brought under state control on Monday. “The general representative is Egbert Laege. He is a proven expert in...
INDUSTRY

