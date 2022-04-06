St. Cloud Native to Play D-I Hockey for Army-West Point

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. The Huskies were not able to play at Joe Faber Field at the MAC for their home opener because of wet conditions, so they traveled to Brandon, South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls University Cougars. This was at the First National Bank Field, they played a double hitter. They jumped out front with two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in in the sixth inning. They did take advantage of four Cougars errors and they did collect elven hits, including two doubles, a triple and two home runs.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO