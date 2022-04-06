St. Cloud Native to Play D-I Hockey for Army-West Point
St. Cloud native Jon Bell has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for Army-West Point in Atlantic Hockey. Bell has been playing for Minnesota Magicians...wjon.com
