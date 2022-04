As an animal lover, it's hard for me to understand how pets can be abandoned by their owners, but James is a happy boy and he can't wait to meet his new family!. Meet James today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $125 and Pet Savers is working on getting him neutered and up to date on all of his shots. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO