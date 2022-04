With more than 100 college acceptances under her belt, this Louisiana high school student is bright and well-deserving. Kassidy Parnell is currently attending Tara High School in Baton Rouge, where she stands victoriously at the top of her class with a 4.1 GPA. She is also dual-enrolled in computer classes at Baton Rouge Community College, in addition to her high school course load. Parnell enjoys English, reading, listening to music, and studying cybersecurity.

