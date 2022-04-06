ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Butte, SD

Eagle Butte man sentenced for Assaulting an Intimate Partner

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has determined the penalty for a man from Eagle Butte convicted of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner. Walter Hanson, Jr., age 37, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Creek, SD
City
Eagle Butte, SD
State
South Dakota State
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Marshals Service
The Independent

Ex-sheriff bribery gets 10 years; already has life for rapes

A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served at the same as his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. “Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday. Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him on Dec. 1, 2021, and prosecutors dropped the others. The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Theresa Bentaas: Woman convicted of 1981 death of newborn son released from prison after three months

A South Dakota woman who was convicted last year of the 1981 death of her newborn son has been released from prison after less than three months.Theresa Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, of which nine were suspended by a judge, after pleading guilty in December 2021 to first-degree manslaughter over the death of baby Andrew.She reported to prison on 15 January and was granted parole on 17 March, and although not immediately released the South Dakota Department of Corrections has confirmed that she is now free.Newborn baby “Andrew John Doe” was found wrapped in a blanket...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMTV 3 News Now

Bail set for Omaha man accused of DUI in fatal car crash

On March 31, a fiery car crash killed two Gretna women and an unborn baby: Sara Zimmerman, who was eight months pregnant, and the passenger in her car, Amanda Schook. The driver arrested after the crash is Zachary Paulison, who spent his 22nd birthday behind bars in the Sarpy County Jail Wednesday.
freightwaves.com

Louisiana scorecard: Guilty plea, jail sentence in staged accident scheme

It has been an active few weeks for prosecution linked to the Louisiana staged accident scam, with a participant sentenced to jail and another pleading guilty just after another pair of guilty pleas. In the sentencing announced Wednesday, Dewayne Coleman, 22, of Marrero, Louisiana, received 12 months in jail handed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy