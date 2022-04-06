Eagle Butte man sentenced for Assaulting an Intimate Partner
By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
2 days ago
A federal judge has determined the penalty for a man from Eagle Butte convicted of Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury to an Intimate Partner. Walter Hanson, Jr., age 37, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years...
