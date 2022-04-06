ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘I-65 killer’ identified through investigative genealogy after more than 30 years

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Br5m_0f0xL1Oh00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – After more than 30 years, Indiana State Police have identified the so-called I-65 killer. ISP says investigative genealogy was used to name Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s.

According to ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield, crime scene samples were used in conjunction with investigative technology to match Greenwell. Fifield said the match was “99.9999% positive.”

Florida woman loses strip club gig after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report

Greenwell died in January 2013, officials confirmed. He had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping on two separate occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIrd3_0f0xL1Oh00
Harry Edward Greenwell, provided by ISP

ISP, the FBI, and the Elizabethtown, Kentucky and Columbus, Indiana police departments made the announcement in front of a room filled with loved ones of the victims including Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of Jeanne Gilbert.

“I celebrate her. I encourage everyone else to celebrate her,” said Gilbert Wright about her mother.

Officials stressed no matter how old an investigation is, police will continue to look for leads and evidence.

“The message is you might be able to hide for a while but we’re going to find you,” said ISP superintendent Douglas Carter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v07E2_0f0xL1Oh00
Display featuring photos of Peggy Gill, Jeanne Gilbert, Vicki Heath

“These cases illustrate the importance of seeing every investigation through to the very end. Law enforcement officers are taught to never give up and to follow to where the facts lead them, however an experienced officer will trust their instincts as well,” added Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus, Indiana Police Department.

According to Herbert Stapleton, the FBI Special Agent in charge of Indianapolis office, the investigative genealogy process started in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtaOw_0f0xL1Oh00

I-65 killer timeline

February 1987 : According to the Unresolved podcast , the I-65 killer first struck on February 21, 1987 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Vicki Heath was 41 years old and working the front desk at a Super 8 motel the night she was murdered. The podcast recounts guests found the lobby to be in disarray the following morning with no sign of Heath. When police were called to search the property, they found Heath’s body behind the Super 8’s dumpster. She had been shot and sexually assaulted.

March 1989 : It wasn’t until two years later when the killer took the lives of two Indiana women: 24-year-old Mary “Peggy” Gill and 34-year-old Jeanne Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUmQI_0f0xL1Oh00
Photo courtesy of the Rensselaer Republican

On March 2, 1989, Peggy Gill was working as a night auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. The American Crime Journal reports 70 rooms had been booked at the time of Gill’s 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift. She checked in her last guest around 1:30 a.m. on March 3 when investigators say someone forced her from the desk.

What we know about the latest developments in the Delphi murders

The Days Inn manager reported Gill missing after she did not call in to check with her that morning. Police arrived at the motel and found the desk’s cash drawer had been pried open with $179 missing from the till.

Officers then searched the motel and found Gill’s body shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the end of a vacant hall, according to the American Crime Journal . She had also been raped and shot twice in the head.

Police say sometime after Gill was murdered, the killer drove 52 miles south on I-65 to the Remington Days Inn.

Jeanne Gilbert of Rensselaer was behind the front desk after she agreed to switch shifts with a coworker in order to see her daughter cheer in a high school sectional game, the American Crime Journal reports.

Her last known interaction was around 4:30 a.m. when she made a courtesy wake-up call to a guest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TisvN_0f0xL1Oh00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGDxM_0f0xL1Oh00
    Jeanne Gilbert, courtesy of WLFI

Sometime after that, she was forced from the motel and into a car for the last ride of her life.

Gilbert’s body was found less than two hours later on County Road 150 West just northwest of Brookston in White County. That’s a little more than a one-hour drive from where Peggy Gill was killed in Merrillville if you take I-65.

Gilbert had been shot three times and was also sexually assaulted.

January 1990

The American Crime Journal reports the same suspect sexually assaulted a female employee during an armed robbery at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana on January 2, 1990.

The woman survived and was also to give police a description which led to a composite sketch of the suspect. She said he was around 6 feet tall with a gray beard and green eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2lP2_0f0xL1Oh00
Composite sketch of I-65 killer, courtesy of ISP

According to a WLFI report, in 2010, DNA linked the I-65 killer to all four crimes. The same gun was also used in the murders of Peggy Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, according to ACJ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I-65 Killer: ‘Real possibility’ serial attacker claimed more victims, say police and his widow

There is a real possibility that alleged serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell – who died in 2013 but has been linked by DNA to at least three rapes and murders in the 1980s – might have claimed more victims, his widow and law enforcement officials said this week.Greenwell was a Kentucky native who spent time in prison for robbery and then worked on railroad tracks across the Midwest. He died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer in Iowa, where he shared a three-bedroom farmhouse with his third wife, Julie Jenkins, who had three biological children...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Delphi, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks

Indiana State Police identified a now-deceased man on Tuesday as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s as they were working night shifts as motel clerks.Sgt. Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police said a laboratory analysis of crime scene samples positively identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in January 2013, as “the I-65 killer" — so-named because the attacks occurred at motels near Interstate 65.“Greenwell had an extensive criminal history and had been in and out of prison several times, even escaping from jail on two separate occasions,” Fifield said....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'Little Miss Nobody' identified over 60 years later with DNA

“Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff's office said Tuesday the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found over 60 years ago in the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico. The child's remains were found on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in Congress, Arizona. Her age at various times over the years was estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old, then later at between 3 and 6 years old. Residents in the nearby central-north Arizona community of Prescott raised money for a funeral and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Indiana State Police#I 65#The Killer#Wxin#Isp Sgt#Isp Isp#Fbi
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
SFGate

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a...
HOBBS, NM
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy