ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Wind picks up with cooler temperatures this afternoon

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGDKi_0f0xIpBT00

REST OF TODAY: Much drier and sunnier conditions today. High: 73. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 44. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 40. High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 58. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms (some could be strong to severe NW). Temperatures will remain very warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some strong to severe thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Parents indicted for endangering 4 children found covered in feces, without clothes and locked in Tyler room

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two parents who were arrested in December for child endangerment in Tyler were indicted. Katelynn Schengeli, 26, and Corey Evans, 27 were indicted on March 3 on four counts of child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered four children in a residence at 6100 of Rhones Quarter Rd, and they […]
TYLER, TX
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures headed to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A storm system will be bringing some significant changes to the state Sunday. The biggest impact will be gusty winds. Areas in western Arizona along the Colorado River will have very windy conditions, with 50 mph or more wind gusts. Some portions of the high country are under a High Wind Warning through Monday night, including Prescott, Window Rock, and Show Low.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS LA

Cooler Temperatures, A Chance Of Rain Forecast For Southern California’s First Weekend Of Spring

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s first weekend of spring is forecast to be a little chilly. A fast-moving system bearing down on Southern California promises to bring a little bit of much-needed rain and a lot more gusty winds. A weak sea breeze will bring temperatures down and make way for low clouds and fog Friday night along the coasts and into some valleys by Saturday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Amber Lee. Saturday will cooler, with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s, a change from the upper 70s Southern California has been enjoying this week. Gusty winds are expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy