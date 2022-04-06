ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Stanley Wilber

Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Wilber, 88, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born May 2, 1933, in Weston, Mo., to Philanthropy and Lena (Large) Wilber. On Aug. 9, 1952, Stanley married Helen Thomas in Leavenworth, Kan. She preceded him in death March 25, 2005. Stanley...

Leavenworth Times

Terry Whaley

Terry Whaley was born June 12, 1953. He passed away March 28, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He served in the Navy from July 16, 1971 until December 10, 1974. Terry was a family man, he believed family came first. He had a wonderful life, he did what he wanted to do. He drove dump trucks, had a tow service and worked at Fort Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Paul John Mozola, Jr.

Paul John Mozola, Jr., 93, of Weston, MO, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph, MO. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10-11 am, followed by Mass at 11 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, MO. Interment will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston.
WESTON, MO
Leavenworth Times

William (Bill) Joseph Kraft

William (Bill) Joseph Kraft, 90, of Leavenworth County, KS passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Country Place Senior Living in Basehor, KS surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1931, in Kansas City, KS to John F. and Frances S (Stillman) Kraft. He attended Turner schools. In...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
Leavenworth Times

CULINARY STUDENTS

Lansing High School student Francisco Verzola is shown preparing gajar halwa, an Indian carrot pudding, as part of the KCKCC culinary program at the Pioneer Career Center in Leavenworth. Photo by Kim Taylor. Do you have a photo to share with the Times? Email the photo and information to MRountree@cherryroad.com.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Explorations and adventures as we grow in faith

Many years ago, as I drove to my denomination’s assembly in Lindsborg, Kansas, I made a stop in Hillsboro, where my grandfather was born and raised. Way back in 1965 or so, Grandpa Fischer took me and my sister to the grave of his father, our great-grandfather. Now so many decades later, like a bad penny, I searched for this place of encounter.
LINDSBORG, KS
Leavenworth Times

Basehor-Linwood wrestler overcomes lung condition to leave a legacy

Cadence Christenson loves wrestling. But when awarded the opportunity to compete in college, Christenson was hesitant. The Basehor-Linwood senior, born with a chronic lung condition, thought another athlete would be more deserving. “I felt bad,” Christenson said. “I’m a people pleaser and I felt like I was rigging the system....
LINWOOD, KS

